SumUp concludes partnership with Holvi to offer financial services to SMEs

“The cooperation with SumUp is the next logical step for us, because the payment (market) is moving more and more toward the card payments in Germany,” Holvi DACH Country Manager Leah Marie Zeppos said. The opportunity is especially large among the self-employed, which has grown by nearly 40% in the past decade to total more than 1.3 million Germans, finovate.com reports.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, SumUp demonstrated its technology at FinovateEurope 2013. The company acquired payleven in the spring of 2016, yielding a EUR 1 billion a year. Holvi provides small business customers with an online business banking account, a Business MasterCard, and digital accounting and bookkeeping.

