SumUp available at more than 1500 locations in Europe

Retail stores of Sally Salon Services, an UK-based professional hair and beauty supplier, will join the mPOS’s company network, adding an extra 260 locations to it. More business owners will be able to purchase the SumUp Air Card Reader. SumUp’s Air Card Reader supports contactless payments as well as payments via Chip & Pin and magnetic strap.

A report by the UK Cards Association has put total card spending in the UK at GBP 57.2 billion in Februrary 2017 and new entrants on the mobile payments market, like Apple Pay and Android Pay, are expected to further this growth.