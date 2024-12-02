Stripe to launch Stripe Issuing APIs for programmable payment cards

Stripe Issuing is set to enable users to create employee expense cards with spending limits, generate virtual cards so marketplace couriers can pay with their phones at specific merchants, or run a card stack for a new digital bank.

Users implement the Stripe Issuing API with a few lines of code. Via the API or dashboard, physical and virtual cards can be produced. Physical cards can feature customisable designs, and ship in a few days. Cards can be used instantly through mobile wallets.

Stripe Issuing is built on the core Stripe platform and can integrate with the suite of Stripe products to handle workflows for verifications, balances, and account funding.

According to the company, Stripe Issuing is certified with all major card networks as an issuing processor. It also includes support for Apple Pay and Google Pay, allows programmatic dispute handling, and provides real-time authorisation hooks.