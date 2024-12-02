Stripe Terminal system to offer new options in mobile payments

Stripe Terminal is a mobile point of sale (mPOS) system that combines a set of software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) to produce a complete checkout experience over not only web apps, but also mobile apps as well.

Stripe hardware is ready for Europay/Mastercard/Visa (EMV), as well as for contactless payment methods like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Some businesses like Glossier and Warby Parker are using Stripe Terminal to drive both in-store and online payments.

John Collison, Stripe’s president and co-founder suggests that with Stripe Terminal, they are introducing a way for internet-first retailers and SaaS companies to leapfrog legacy retailers in building customized payments experiences for in-store purchases that match what they’ve built online.