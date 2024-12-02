Stripe funded with USD 150 mln in Series D

In addition to the D funding round, Stripe is getting a revolving credit facility of up to USD 250 million secured with J.P. Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays PLC. This extends Stripe’s borrowing capacity at a time when interest rates are low, techcrunch.com reports.

This round was led by two VCs: previous investor General Catalyst and new backer “CapitalG” — the new name for Google Capital post Google’s restructuring of its search, mobile other businesses under the new Alphabet brand. This round also includes Sequoia Capital and other previous investors that Stripe hasn’t named.

Customers that are implementing one or more of its services are SAP, Macy’s, Missguided, GE, Adidas, DocuSign, Slack, Medium, Daily Mail, Yelp, NASDAQ, UNICEF.