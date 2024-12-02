Stratus Technologies teams up with mobile security company Omlis

Following the partnership, Omlis and Stratus will jointly deliver infrastructure and mobile payments security solutions across the global payments ecosystem.

The Omlis technology enables Stratus to provide their customers with an end-to-end mobile payment encryption solution.

Omlis has completed a proof of concept (PoC) using Stratus ftServer to process mobile payment transactions and plans to extend this to include Stratus’ software solution, everRun.

Omlis is a global mobile payment solutions provider bringing solutions to all mobile commerce security. Omlis provides technology with fault-tolerant tracking of all payments in real-time for full transaction accountability.

In December 2014, Omlis entered an agreement with global IT infrastructure supplier Seric Systems.