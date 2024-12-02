Storeplex cryptocurrency ecommerce marketplace just launched

The Storeplex marketplace also aims to combat fraudulent transactions and users on ecommerce marketplaces by ensuring that its users and funds are secured and protected by smart contracts. Through the utilisation of the Ethereum blockchain and the use of custom built smart contracts, Storeplex is able to provide its users with a secure approach to cryptocurrency ecommerce. The platform also charges its users no final value or listing fees.

In addition to developing the Storeplex marketplace, the Storeplex team have also created the PLEX token which will be used as the primary currency on the platform. With PLEX, buyers will be able to purchase goods and services while sellers can use PLEX to upgrade and promote their listings within the platform. Users of the token also benefit from a number of incentives including a cashback scheme and a Community Investment Fund aimed at supporting upcoming entrepreneurs.

To raise additional funds to further develop the marketplace, Storeplex is offering investors the possibility to purchase PLEX tokens to help raise funds via an Initial Coin Offering. Users will receive PLEX in return for investing Ether. These PLEX tokens are the main currency used on the Storeplex marketplace and can be used to purchase goods and services in addition to being used to purchase account upgrades and promotions within the platform itself.