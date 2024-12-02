Stocard raises USD 20 mln in series B to launch mobile payment solution

Stocard allows its 25 million users globally to store their loyalty cards in one app and collect points and rewards without having to carry around plastic loyalty cards. In addition, users receive personalised offers from their favourite retailers, see their current points balance and transactions in real-time, and can sign up for new loyalty programmes right inside the app.

For retailers, Stocard provides a new communication channel inside the consumer’s wallet, allowing them to offer personalised offers or prompt a customer to sign up for a loyalty programme with one click. Over 4000 international brands are currently available in Stocard including Carrefour, Ikea, and Decathlon. Later in 2018, the company will launch a payment feature allowing consumers to make purchases straight from the app.

Stocard has offices in Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, France and is looking to open an office in Toronto, Canada.