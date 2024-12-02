Starling Bank selected by Money Dashboard as supported provider

According to Money Dashboard, Starling Bank is the first of many open banking powered connections that Money Dashboard will be adding in the upcoming weeks and months.

Money Dashboard shows users exactly where their money goes and helps them to make better financial decisions. The services can be used to connect to all current accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards.

The partnership with Starling Bank comes less than one year after Money Dashboard secured a total of GBP 1,250,380 through its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.