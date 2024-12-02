Starling Bank introduces Apple Pay

The bank thus becomes the first bank in the UK to offer ‘in-app provisioning’, meaning that new customers will be able to load their card into their digital wallet with a single tap.

When using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are stored on a unique Device Account Number, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on the devices. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time security code.

Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting the payment solution no longer requires the need to manually fill out account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, the solution works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. One can also use the payment solution in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro