StarHub to offer e-invoicing to organisations in Singapore

As a PEPPOL AP provider, StarHub offers a connection to the national e-invoicing network for organisations from their existing procurement systems, enabling them to automate invoice processing with e-invoice receiving or sending. In addition, StarHub has local capabilities to help customers comply with applicable laws, regulations and policies here.

With a standard-based e-invoicing network in place, private- and public-sector organisations can exchange structured e-invoice data files securely, eliminating manual processes and paper invoices in the purchase of goods and services across their supply chains. E-invoicing allows organisations to expedite business transactions with fewer billing errors, leading to savings in operating cost and better relationships between buyers and suppliers. In addition, adopting e-invoicing allows organisations to improve their sustainable business practices.

Singapore adopted the widely used European standard for its nationwide e-invoicing framework in May 2018.