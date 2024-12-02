Starbucks launches store on Alibabas Tmall

The move is part of the coffee giant`s strategy to extend its focus on digital purchases and international sales. The new site sells Starbucks cards, coffee vouchers and specially designed e-cards. Starbucks Tmall store adds to the chains rewards program and mobile app, which includes its Mobile Order & Pay system, as ways to engage coffee drinkers who pay for items online or through their phones.

Starbucks China/Asia-Pacific segment saw comparable-store sales growth of 9% in fiscal 2015, the largest of any segment. Starbucks addition to Tmall comes as other US companies try to take advantage of Chinas growing middle class. Costco and Amazon also have Tmall outlets, while eBay has used Chinese online retailer JD.com to sell products.