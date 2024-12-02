Sr. Pago launches operations with AmEx for the unbanked market

Sr. Pago is a mobile payment company focused completely on the Mexican unbanked market, with a debit card backed by MasterCard with which any person without a bank account can make withdrawals and payments with the funds charged via the device.

Payment with American Express cards is already available on all Sr. Pago devices with the update published just recently on the iOS and Android systems online stores.

Sr. Pago is a registered trademark that is the property of Cobra On Line. It is a mobile device with its own platform for receiving electronic payments with credit or debit cards. Sr. Pago products include a mobile payment reader, different payment apps for every type of business, the Sr. Pago debit card and payment platforms for a number of Mexican industries.