Squarespace launches POS system powered by Square

Previously, Squarespace customers have had to utilise third party integrations or deal with managing their online and offline stock and stores manually. With their new POS system powered by Square, it will mean a much cleaner and automated integration with their online system able to better track any offline sales.

Squarespace POS will allow for small business owners to take orders in person while keeping their inventory in sync with their online stores. It will also help them centralize inventory, orders, customers, and analytics data on an all-in-one platform so they can spend less time managing their business and more time interacting with their customers in real life.

Squarespace POS will be available to Squarespace Commerce Basic and Commerce Advanced customers. Additionally, new Square customers can redeem a no-transaction fee offer on their first USD 1000 of sales.