Square rolls out payment device Terminal with NFC, card support

The device supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other mobile wallets using near-field communication.

Terminal can be used alongside an existing POS solution or as its own standalone payment processing system. The solution also has an all-day battery, Wi-Fi and Ethernet internet connections, an offline mode, and fraud prevention.

Businesses will have to pay one transaction rate of 2.6% + 10¢ for every payment; according to MacRumors, the company promises no hidden fees. Those interested can purchase Terminal in the Square Shop for USD 399, or pay USD 37 per month for 12 months.

Square first launched its original NFC reader back in November 2015, allowing any business to introduce Apple Pay support to their checkout process. The company expanded the solution into the UK, introduced new POS devices like the Square Register, and updated the swipe-based Square Reader with a Lightning connector.