Square partners Facebook to offer ad buys

Any ads bought via Square link directly to the user’s sales data, helping assess whether or not they are making an impact on sales and how much—a new tool for retailers to use in promotion and segmentation. Square went public in November 2015 and has been expanding product offerings from its original credit-card readers and payment processing to help boost margins. Payment processing still delivered most of Square’s USD 374 million in Q4 revenues.