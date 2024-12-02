Square partners Eventbrite to drive online, mobile, and in-person transactions

Additionally, to support Eventbrite’s vision to power the platform for live experiences, Square has invested USD 25 million in the company.

The partnership between Square and Eventbrite will enable:

Online and mobile payments: Square will be Eventbrite’s payment processing partner for paid events, tickets, registrations, merchandise sales, donations, and other associated products or services.

In-person payments: Square will be Eventbrite’s payment processing partner for in-person transactions, enabling event creators to accept card payments from attendees with Square’s hardware and PoS software.

Omni-channel reporting and management: By powering Eventbrite’s online, mobile, and in-person payments. Square will provide event creators with a single platform, and therefore one comprehensive view into all of their sales. This omnichannel payment, reporting, and management functionality will empower event creators with the data they need to make informed decisions about their businesses.

Square creates tools that help sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. Square enables sellers to accept card payments and also provides reporting and analytics, next-day settlement, and chargeback protection. Square’s point-of-sale software and other business services help sellers manage inventory, locations, and employees; access financing; engage customers; and grow sales. Square Cash is a way for businesses and individuals to send and receive money, and Caviar is a food ordering service for popular restaurants. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.