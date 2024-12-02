Square partners Bigcommerce, Weebly to embark US, Canadian SMEs online

For the brick-and-mortar merchant hoping to expand online, Bigcommerce and Weebly provide tools to setup an online presence including website and storefronts, paymentweek.com reports. Merchants in the US and Canada can keep both in-store and online sales within the Square ecosystem through Square Dashboard.

For the merchant that uses Square, this integration enables them to track sales. It also provides services such as branding and online marketing. Square first started as one of many entrants in the mobile point of sale space for small businesses, but has cemented itself as not just a payments provider, but a company set on catering to all the needs of the online and offline merchant.