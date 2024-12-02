Square offers prepaid debit cards program to everyone

Clients will be able to load funds into their Square Cash Card and use it to make in-store purchases, without having to transfer out funds to a regular debit card and then pay with Apple Pay. Square allows users to customize their card by writing their own signature or using their Twitter handle.

The company has hinted that a physical card is in the works sin April 2017 and during the next month, select clients had the option to order their prepaid card. The Square Cash Card is a prepaid card and not a debit card, which means that it is not linked to a bank account and has to be loaded with funds in order to be used in shops and clients cannot withdraw money from ATMs using this card. Furthermore, the card can be used and is available only in the US.

Square is a mobile payments company that provides various financial services for merchants and consumers through its peer-to-peer money sending application.