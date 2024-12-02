Square mobile payments now available in Australia

Square also operates in the US, Canada, and Japan. Square has not yet rolled out its new contactless payment reader to Australia.

The device also allows consumers to use Apple’s mobile payments technology, Apple Pay, in stores with a Square register point-of-sale system. Apple Pay, which launched in Australia earlier this year, allows shoppers with iOS devices to use their phone to pay for goods and services in the US, UK, and a number of other countries, at point-of-sale locations equipped with NFC.

The Sydney Herald Tribune noted that contactless payments are frequently used in Australia, between 60–70% of Visa and MasterCard transactions using NFC technology.