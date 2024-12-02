Square begins roll out of its Apple Pay-accepting card reader

The new Apple Pay-compatible Square reader works wirelessly with a rechargeable battery, or can optionally plug into a Square Stand USB hub for power.

Apart from Apple Pay and other NFC payment solutions, the new reader can take payments from new debit and credit cards that use chip-and-PIN (or EMV).

While Square has geared up 100 local businesses with the new readers, several customers who signed up to pre-order Apple Pay-ready devices earlier in 2015 were recently notified that some orders would not ship until early 2016.