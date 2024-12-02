Square announces the Register POS for large businesses

Square already provides supporting hardware technology, like its Square Stand that turns an iPad into a POS stand, but the Register, as the company’s Head of Hardware put it, is “totally integrated — our hardware, our software, all in the box, all by Square.”

The product will cost businesses USD 999 and will address several concerns from large retailers who have been using Square hardware. The Register features two separate display screen, one for the seller and one for the buyer.

The customer display allows businesses to showcase their brand and supports tap-to-pay, allowing consumers to pay directly with their phone or watch.

The Square Register will cost USD 999, plus a transaction fee of 2.5% and 10 cents per transaction. A financing option where businesses pay USD 49 a month for 24 months is also available.

Currently, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream is using the Square Register in select locations. As part of the launch, Square is hosting a pop-up with Top Dawg Entertainment at the Square Showroom in New York City.