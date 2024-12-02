SpotOn acquires Lifeyo to build payment solutions for SMEs

Rebranded as SpotOn Website, it will enable SpotOn merchants to create professional websites. SpotOn Website is an addition to the SpotOn platform and suite of tools that includes payment processing, customer engagement, and business solutions to help small and medium-sized businesses grow.

Along with website design, SpotOn Website develops sites that are mobile responsive as well as automatically SEO-optimised to help businesses rank higher in online search results.

In addition, SpotOn’s all-in-one solution includes options for payments, marketing, reviews, appointments, loyalty, payroll, scheduling, restaurant solutions, and now website creation in one single platform.