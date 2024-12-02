SpiceJet to lift off into ecommerce in India

The online retail portal offers 11 different categories of products, mainly aimed for customer’s travel needs. The company’s CMD said that the new platform will help the airline company enhance their ancillary revenue.

The airline carrier will partner with Amazon’s ecommerce market to distribute the products, which can also be bought from SpiceStyle.com.

The B2C ecommerce market in India is expected to store a potential USD 26 billion, according to a report released by the (IIFT) and FICCI-CMSME in association with eBay India. The study also estimates that if the same trend continues, the revenue could hit USD 2 billion in 2020.