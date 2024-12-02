Sphere Identity gives more data control to customers while tackling KYC friction

Sphere Identity is one of the first self-sovereign identity platforms built for digital commerce, backed by distributed storage technologies, providing one-click consumer onboarding that in turn helps businesses navigate GDPR and other regulatory compliance risks.

From a business perspective, companies can integrate Sphere Identity into their KYC process, providing an alternative to online forms and streamlining their customer experience offering in a way that is adaptable to the regulatory and compliance landscape. For consumers, the mobile application provides individuals with access to personal documentation, such as passports and driver’s licenses, while giving them complete control of their personal data.

The Sphere Identity platform is built with the principles of privacy and security by design, making use of distributed storage technology, ensuring that customer data is decentralized and fully encrypted, reducing the chances of hackers stealing data from one central source.