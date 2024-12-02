SPD Bank and Temenos unveil innovation lab

With this initiative, the duo says they will jointly identify market requirements and co-develop a digital ecosystem, with Temenos providing the enabling technology platform. SPD Bank plans to use open APIs and work with third parties.

The lab will allow the bank and Temenos to validate banking business scenarios, integrate solutions into SPD Bank’s production environment, and deploy new technologies.

Temenos says its long-term partner RSI will participate in this initiative.

In addition, Temenos will use the lab to get Chinese fintechs into its Temenos Marketplace. This is a self-service online digital store that contains over 150 financial software products from more than 65 certified fintech partners, which are pre-integrated into Temenos’ software.