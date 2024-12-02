South Africa: Visa Checkout payment service steps in

Available for use on any electronic device, the service stores credit and debit card information so that customers can forego filling out payment forms every time they make a purchase. Visa Checkout is already operational in countries such as including the US, Canada and Australia, afkinsider.com reports.

According to IT Web Africa, cited by the source, more than 100 ecommerce retailers have integrated Visa Checkout button and process into their websites. More than three million accounts, which can be accessed through any ecommerce website, have already been created.

In recent news, Visa has announced that its Visa Checkout service will be made available in a total of 16 markets by the end of 2015.