Sourcepoint launches AltPay payments method for ad-free content

Publishers will be able to offer the solution as a payments option to their customers who can support ad-free content published online. AltPay will be part of Dialogue, the company’s content compensation platform that allows other functionalities, such as the ability to segment audiences, create custom user experiences, test the effectiveness of varied message types, and adapt their approach accordingly.

The solution will become available in Q3 2017. Customers will be able to pay for ad-free content without having to create an account. The payment method will be available in Europe and the US and will support several currencies. Furthermore, AltPay supports recurring payments and is compatible with a publisher’s own subscription offering.