Socure reveals fraud indicators extracted from its ID verification robot

The report found that fraudsters have virtually eliminated any single reliable indicator for detecting fake identities online. Data gathered from Socure customer transactions by Aida, the company’s identity verification robot, reveals that when considering common signs of fraud the difference between authentic and fake identities is nuanced at best.

Data used in the report is based on actual fraud attempts detected by Socure’s Aida-powered ID+ Platform across the company’s client base. Socure’s clients confirmed the determination of all fraudulent and valid accounts. The study assessed hundreds of indicators of fraud to determine how reliable they are for detecting fake identities. Following are eight of the most interesting indicators: