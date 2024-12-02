Snapdeal releases the multifaceted Roman God-like (omnichannel now) platform Janus

According to the company, this platform will allow customers to enjoy the convenience of online discovery and ordering along with faster fulfilment, businessworld.in reports. Omnichannel is an approach to sales that integrates offline and online retail channels with the aim of providing a seamless retail experience for consumers.

Snapdeal believes that this will allow them to “access value added and expert services as a part of their purchase, including demonstration, installation, activation or returns at a store near them”. “This platform will blur the lines between offline and online retail, demonstrating that both channels can act as gateways to each other,” said CEO Kunal Bahal at the launch, “the synergies between online and offline commerce in India will be unlocked like never before.”, the source cites.

The e-tailer’s omnichannel platform will power an ecosystem of brands, large format retailers, small businesses as well as tech start-ups. The first categories to go live on this platform will be mobile phones in partnership with The Mobile Store (TMS), automobile tyres in association with Michelin, inverters and batteries in partnership with Luminous and fashion products with Shoppers Stop.

Snapdeal claimed that 77% of consumers browse in stores before making a purchase online and 55% consumers conduct on-the-go mobile research before making a purchase in-store. With the omnichannel platform, Snapdeal customers will, in one scenario, have the option of picking up or getting their phone delivered from the nearest TMS store within two hours of ordering.