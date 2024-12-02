Snapdeal enters fintech space to strengthen ecommerce operations by acquiring Reduce Data

Founded by entrepreneur Asif Ali in California in 2012, its proprietary tech uses artificial intelligence and real-time data to increase the return on investment for advertising campaigns, techinasia.com reports. The Reduce Data team will join Snapdeal to build discovery products for the seller community.

User tracking across devices, real time insights, and retargeting to increase purchases are becoming more important by the day in the competitive ecommerce space in India. Asif joins a growing band of entrepreneurs who have come aboard Snapdeal via acquisitions: they include the founders of Freecharge, Exclusively.in, LetsGoMo, Martmobi (Shopo), and Rupeepower.