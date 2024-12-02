Skrill integrates 1-Tap m-payments solution for RaceBets customers

With the 2015 Cheltenham Festival around the corner, RaceBets customers can now have access to a payment process when placing bets at the jewel in jump racing’s crown and at race meets across the world.

Skrill 1-Tap connects with Skrill’s Digital Wallet to provide mobile payments to merchants and customers. By using Skrill 1-Tap, RaceBets customers can make payments in ‘one tap’ on any device, rather than having to repeatedly enter their login details or sensitive credit card information. Customers’ card details are saved after the initial payment made via Skrill, so the functionality is enabled next time they log on to RaceBets.com.

RaceBets is the latest name in a line of gambling merchants that have already integrated with 1-Tap such as Betfred, Bet365 and SBOBET.