Singapore to use facial recognition for national digital identity

GovTech is creating a centralised biometrics system to save users the hassle of repeated enrolments. Citizens will only need to register their biometric information once under the centralised NDI system, and from there on, will no longer need to personally enrol this information for every service.

The government is offering “software development kits and plug-ins” to industries like banking and finance, so that companies can connect their services to the nation’s centralised biometric platform, according to online publication Gov Insider Asia. The enrolment process is user driven one, as users can present a unique biometric trait – their fingerprints, face, or voice – which the system then validates.

Biometrics is only one facet of Singapore’s national digital identity system, which will be completed by 2020. In the future, the authorities intend to adopt different ways to support identity, smartcards or wearables.