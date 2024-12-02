Singapore Airlines launches airline loyalty digital wallet based on blockchain tech

The announcement follows a successful proof-of-concept conducted in collaboration with KPMG Digital Village and Microsoft. The digital wallet app uses a SIA-owned private blockchain involving only merchants and partners, and aims to unlock the value of KrisFlyer miles to enable everyday spending at retail partners. The app is expected to be rolled out in about six months, the airline company said in a media release.

This development in which SIA will be using blockchain technology to ‘digitalise’ KrisFlyer miles could demonstrate the company’s involvement on enhancing the digital side of the business for the benefit of the customers. Starting with the Singapore market, KrisFlyer will begin signing up retail merchant partners.