Singapore adopts PEPPOL for national e-invoicing framework

Taking this step enables the exchange of standardised machine-readable documents over its network. As Singapore’s PEPPOL Authority, IMDA will set rules and specifications that meet Singapore’s domestic requirements, as well as appoint and certify service metadata publishers and Access Point (AP) providers. It will also ensure conformance to the PEPPOL technical and service standards.

As Singapore’s PEPPOL Authority, IMDA will set rules and specifications that meet Singapore’s domestic requirements, as well as appoint and certify service metadata publishers and Access Point (AP) providers. It will also ensure conformance to the PEPPOL technical and service standards.

IMDA has received interest from 45 government agencies, private sector entities, associations and technology solution providers to integrate or be part of the nationwide e-invoicing framework. Government agencies who will explore connecting their systems and processes into the framework include the Government Technology Agency and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.