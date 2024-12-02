Signicat partners Verisec to offer digital signing and authentication

Freja eID is a digital signing and authentication method with two levels. The basic version can be used for eIDAS-compliant cross-border document signing, while Freja eID+, which requires additional identity vetting, can be used for secure public and private sector transactions.

Freja eID is available on the Signicat Digital Identity Platform, and Signicat will resell the credential under the commercial arrangement.

The company recently partnered with Mitek to offer its on-boarding capabilities on the company’s Digital Identity Platform.