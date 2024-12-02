SIA, Quant Network explore blockchain applications for banks

The partnership agreement aims to integrate the SIAchain infrastructure into Quant Network’s blockchain operating system Overledger to develop and implement blockchain and DLT based applications spanning different technologies.

The first interoperability tests will be executed on R3’s Corda and private Ethereum platforms.

SIAchain is a private infrastructure leveraging on 570 European network nodes within SIAnet that supports financial institutions, corporates and public administration bodies in developing and implementing applications based on blockchain technology.