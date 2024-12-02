SIA acquires UniCredits e-money processing for Italy, Germany and Austria

SIA has paid EUR 500 million for the processing activities of around 13.5 million payment cards and the management of 206,000 POS terminals and 12,000 ATMs in Italy, Germany and Austria. UBIS also signed with SIA a ten-year outsourcing contract for the supply of processing services for transactions made using debit, credit and prepaid cards, and for the management of POS and ATM terminals.

For SIA this acquisition represents the continuation along the path of growth; this operation enables increased revenues by over 20% (2015 pro-forma figures). Thanks to this agreement, in the e-money sector, SIA’s pro-forma 2015 figures indicate an increase in card payment transactions from around 4 billion to over 5 billion, according to the company’s press release.

SIA called upon the assistance of Studio Chiomenti as legal consultant, Studio Tremonti for the fiscal aspects and Ernst & Young as financial advisor.