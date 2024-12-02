ShopKeep to integrate its POS software with First Data

First Data will make ShopKeep’s POS software available through First Data’s distribution network including bank partners, retail partners, and its network of independent sales organisations. In addition, ShopKeep will incorporate First Data’s payment processing and security tools, as well as the Clover Go software developer kit (SDK) and the Clover hardware portfolio.

The Clover product family includes a suite of devices that accept a wide range of payment types, including EMV, NFC, and mag stripe transactions.

First Data is a global payment technology solutions company dedicated to helping companies to conduct commerce by securing and processing their transactions. For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

ShopKeep is a cloud-based iPad point of sale system allowing merchants to ring up sales, print or email receipts, pop a cash drawer, accept credit cards and print remotely to the kitchen right from the iPad.