Shopify to acquire 6 River Systems for USD 450 mln

US-based 6 River sells a self-driving cart system called “Chuck” that guides workers through warehouse aisles to pick customer orders in the most systematic way possible.

The deal, which consists of about 60% in cash and 40% in Shopify Class A subordinate voting shares, will have no material impact to Shopify’s revenue in 2019, the Canada-based ecommerce company said. Shopify expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Earlier in 2019, SureDone, which automates the online commerce of brands and sellers, has announced the integration of Shopify and Shopify Plus into its multichannel platform.