Shopify introduces QR codes that connect directly to ecommerce items

Merchants can generate QR codes for their products using the application. The codes will be generated within Shopify stores and can be used only for shopping. The company believes that this will simplify mobile ecommerce and will help merchants offer more convenient and faster shopping methods.

The QR code can be linked to the product’s page or directly to the shopping cart. Discounts can also be added and each transaction can be tracked via the Shopify Analytics dashboard to see where the traffic and sales are coming from. Once generated, the QR codes can be used online or printed and attached as tags to physical products, thus linking goods with the online retail businesses that sells them.