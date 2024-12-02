Sequent, Vector ITC Group partner for mobile payments in Latin America and Spain

Under the terms of the agreement, the Vector ITC Group and Sequent have made a strategic alliance to integrate and deploy technology solutions in financial institutions for both the Spanish and Latin American markets.

Sequent´s solution complements Air Wallet – Vector ITC Group financial product – with tokenization, on-device security, NFC and HCE technologies, and support for digital loyalty and coupons. The integration of technologies from both companies will provide a single mobile payment service offering that aims to improve time-to-market, security and minimize implementation disruptions for financial institutions.

The Vector ITC Group currently has a range of products and services that help banks in the process of digital transformation and adaptation to new consumer including Air Finance, Air Transfer, Air Currency, Air Payment and Air Bank.