Seqr integrates Masterpass for new digital wallet

Seqr is integrating Masterpass by MasterCard into its mobile payment app to enable customers to make digital payments online, in-app and in-store. During the second quarter of 2017, Seqr customers will be able to shop and pay at hundreds of thousands of online stores, wherever Masterpass is accepted, globally.

Masterpass is a digital payment service from MasterCard that enables consumers to make digital payments. It allows them to pay with any enrolled payment card, anywhere, using any device. Consumers securely store MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information, as well as certain private label and loyalty cards, along with shipping addresses, all in one place, so that they can be easily accessed during checkout. Masterpass eliminates the need to enter detailed payment and shipping information with every purchase, and simplifies the process of completing a transaction from any connected device.

The digital wallet enables user to make purchases in all channels, and it will launch across multiple markets soon. The wallet will support not only contactless payments through Host Card Emulation (HCE), but also in-app payments and e-commerce payments. This omni-channel wallet will make it possible for all Seqr users to now pay in over hundreds of thousands of online stores where Masterpass is accepted.