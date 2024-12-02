Sensitive info of Iranian drivers exposed by ride-hailing company

Security researchers discover over 6.7 million exposed records. The information included the driver’s first and last name, their Iranian ID number (the equivalent of the social security number), phone number and invoice date.

Because these were invoices, not all records were unique, so the number of Iranian drivers potentially impacted by the exposure is much lower. Nevertheless, the records did not contain any details about who manages them, and the owner remains unknown, but they are secure at the moment, online publication added.

Security researchers who found the breach, alerted the Iranian CERT, the country’s group of experts that handles computer security incidents.