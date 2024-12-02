Secure Trading, Bet600 to streamline payment experience for gamers

Bet600 sought out Secure Trading Group’s payments experience in the sector for a payments ecosystem equipped for new online sportsbooks. As part of the agreement, Secure Trading will provide Bet600’s payment gateway; meanwhile ST Group’s acquirer, acquiring.com, will provide merchant services.

Bet600 are powered by the FSB Technology platform, whose sportsbook solutions are focused on customer relationship management and user experiences. Secure Trading’s payment services complement this outlook, bringing speed when it comes to pay-ins and pay-outs.

According to the press release, plans to develop the relationship between Bet600 and Secure Trading are currently on the drawing board as Bet600 continues to grow and looks to open further operations outside of mainland UK.