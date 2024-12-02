Seamless partners with Xpress Money to enter the international money transfer market

Through Seamless´ (SEAM) mobile payment platform SEQR, Xpress Money and Seamless can offer its customers new ways of sending money from one country to another, digitally. Xpress Money is a money transfer company with regional offices in 25 countries including UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Philippines, United Arab Emirates and India, amongst others.

The brand is present in 150 countries through 170, 000 agent locations across the globe. Xpress Money offers transfer services to its customers globally, which include Cash Payouts, Account Credits, Remit Card or ATM, Mobile Wallets and Door Delivery Services.

Through SEQR, Xpress Money will offer its customers ways of transferring their money digitally, anytime and from anywhere. Xpress Money’s average cost of sending remittances stands at 2%. With this partnership, Xpress Money hopes to further reduce the cost incurred by customers while sending money.

In addition to initiating and processing the remittance transactions digitally, SEQR will also offer a channel that can be tracked. The remitted amount will then be available for payout to the beneficiary through Xpress Money’s services available in the respective receive countries. Seamless and Xpress Money will be able to offer the service in all countries the companies are present in. Integration is planned to be completed during 2016.