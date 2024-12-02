Seamless inks with GoCardless to offer direct debit services in UK

The GoCardless cooperation will enable all SEQR customers to link their bank account to the Seamless mobile payment solution, SEQR, regardless of who they bank with.

The agreement provides SEQR customers access to the UK Bacs system via the GoCardless platform. Bacs processed over 6 billion UK bank transactions in 2015.

More than that, the cooperation with Gocardless combined with SEQRs upcoming contactless payment service will mean that anyone in the UK will be able to easily connect their bank account and pay at any of the 500,000 terminals in the UK that currently accept contactless payments.

SEQR is Europe’s most used mobile payment solution in stores and online. SEQR enables anybody with a smartphone to pay in stores, at restaurants, parking lots and online, transfer money at no charge, connect loyalty programs, store receipts digitally and receive offers and promotions directly through one mobile app.

GoCardless launched in 2011 and now serves over 20,000 companies collecting over a GBP 1.5bn per year. It has raised USD 25m investment from a range of investors including Notion Capital, Balderton Capital, Accel Partners, Passion Capital and Y-Combinator.