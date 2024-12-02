SCRYPT expands Euro payments via OpenPayd partnership

The move is intended to support faster settlement capabilities for SCRYPT’s institutional client base, which includes traditional financial firms, digital asset service providers, and fintech platforms.

The partnership gives SCRYPT access to OpenPayd’s pan-European network and real-time EUR transfer functionality, available around the clock. By incorporating OpenPayd’s infrastructure directly, SCRYPT is able to reduce its dependence on third-party payment intermediaries. This adjustment is expected to streamline euro-denominated liquidity flows and improve operational efficiency across cross-border transactions.

Focus on institutional infrastructure and liquidity

According to representatives from SCRYPT, ensuring a dependable fiat on- and off-ramp is critical to maintaining the speed and reliability demanded by institutional clients. Officials noted that the integration would support real-time payment rails in euros, aligning with market expectations for immediate and secure settlement services.

OpenPayd officials described their infrastructure as designed to enable digital asset businesses to manage and move capital more efficiently across borders. They added that the platform’s direct connectivity to a broad network of digital asset firms allows partners to scale financial operations while maintaining regulatory compliance.

According to the official press release, SCRYPT processes several billion euros in trading volume monthly and has positioned itself as a service provider to a variety of financial institutions, including brokers, family offices, and banks. OpenPayd, meanwhile, has been expanding its footprint among European crypto and fintech companies seeking embedded banking solutions.

The collaboration reflects SCRYPT’s strategy to strengthen its regulated infrastructure for crypto assets, while OpenPayd continues to position its offering as a backend financial layer for digital asset platforms operating in Europe.