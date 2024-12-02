Scottrade Bank expands mobile payment solutions to personal banking clients

With Android Pay and Samsung Pay, Scottrade Bank now offers multiple mobile payment solutions. Earlier this year, the bank began offering Apple Pay and mobile check deposit.

Android Pay uses contactless payment systems to send payment to a merchant – either in store or for payment in mobile apps. Rather than sending your actual debit card number with your payment, it uses a virtual account number to represent your account information.

Android Pay is compatible with the Android operating system Kit Kat or newer and works with most Nexus, Samsung, LG, HTC and Motorola phones.

Samsung Pay provides owners of select Galaxy devices the ability to use their phones to make payments virtually anywhere clients can swipe their card. Samsung Pay supports contactless payment systems and magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology.

Samsung Pay is compatible with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 active, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+ and the Galaxy Note 5.

Scottrade Bank allows Scottrade brokerage clients the convenience to react quickly to market opportunities with real-time money transfers from their Scottrade Bank account to their Scottrade Brokerage account. The Bank offers no-interest and interest checking accounts, online savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.