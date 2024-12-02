Schuh partners with Klarna to support pay after delivery for online buyers

When checking out online, Schuh customers will be able to use Klarnas checkout solution to buy products by entering their email and delivery address, rather than having to provide log-in information and credit or debit card details.

Customers will have the option to use Klarnas pay after delivery solution to pay for their products after they have been delivered, and they can then go back and enter their payment details when convenient.

The company’s payment solution has been adopted by Lyst and Arcadia, as well as 65,000 other merchants in Europe and North America.